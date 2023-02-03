MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman arrested Thursday by Myrtle Beach police is facing an arson charge after allegedly starting a small fire at the city jail.
According to an arrest warrant, Shanen Denise Grate, 39, sneaked a lighter into a jail cell on Friday and set a roll of toilet paper on fire. The fire caused only minor damage to the toilet.
Grate remains in jail on bonds totaling $10,464 after being charged with third-degree arson and third-degree assault and battery, according to the city’s online records.
The jail is at 1101 N. Oak St.
