Longtime Horry Co. Schools transportation director retires after DUI charge

CONWAY, SC (WBTW) – James “Jim” Floyd Wright, longtime transportation director for Horry County Schools, has retired, according to school officials.

Wright, 57, has worked for Horry County Schools since April 1985, according to his LinkedIn page.

James “Jim” Floyd Wright (courtesy: J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

He was on administrative leave after being charged with a DUI in early December.

Wright was pulled over on Dec. 5 on Highway 707 near Big Block Road for a traffic violation, according to Cpl. Sonny Collins with the SC Highway Patrol. When troopers spoke with Wright, they noticed an odor of alcohol, Collins said.

Wright was taken into custody after a field sobriety test was conducted. He refused a breathalyzer test.

Wright’s charges are driving under the influence and a seat belt law violation. A judge granted him a $1,017 personal recognizance bond.