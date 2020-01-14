Be Informed.
Know your options for care.
Our goal is to provide you and your family with the highest level of quality end-of-life care in the region. If your healthcare needs can’t be met at home, our exclusive hospice care centers offer you compassionate care and comfort in a home-like setting. We have beautiful and serene locations nearby that provide expert medical care, pain management, and emotional and spiritual support.
Click here to see inside each of our community hospice care centers.
Which Care is Right •
Why Choose LCFL •
Hospice Care
Palliative Care •
Dementia Care •
Grief Care •
Veterans •
Advance Care Planning
Our Team & Physicians
Lower Cape Fear LifeCare
8416 Devon Ct
Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
www.lifecare.org
843.848.6480