As school year approaches, DHEC data still shows schools aren’t ready for in-person classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — As the school year approaches, DHEC data still shows schools aren’t ready for in-person classes.

The recent disease activity data provided by DHEC every Monday is the data that Accelerate Ed recommends school districts follow when thinking about re-opening.

Accelerate Ed says schools should not re-open for in-person classes until the level of disease activity is “low” for the county the school district is in. As of the Monday update, every county in the state still has “high disease activity.”

The “high disease activity” level means Accelerate Ed recommends schools do remote learning only. When a county gets to “medium disease activity,” hybrid learning can be used.

DHEC measures disease activity by the two-week incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate, and the percent positive. To get out of the “high disease activity” level and introduce hybrid learning, a county needs to have a two-week incidence rate of 200 or less, a percent positive of less than 10%, and a stable or decreasing trend in the incidence rate.

Two-week incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Two-week incidence rate metrics:

Low: 0 – 50

Medium: 51 – 200

High: 201 and above

Percent positive for counties in the News13 viewing area

Percent positive metrics:

Low: 0% – 5.0%

Medium: 5.1% – 9.9%

High: 10.0% and above

Trend in incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Horry: Low

Marion: Low

Dillon: High

Marlboro: High

Darlington: High

Florence: Medium

Georgetown: High

A low trend means the incidence rate is decreasing, a medium trend means the incidence rate is stable, and a high incidence rate means the incidence rate is increasing.

