COVID-19 cases in schools slightly up compared to Tuesday’s numbers

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC released Friday the latest number of COVID-19 cases in schools, and cases are up slightly compared to Tuesday’s numbers.

In Horry County Schools, there are cases among students and staff in four schools. Aynor High, Ocean Drive Elementary, and Socastee Middle all have at least one case among staff. St. James High has at least one case among students.

In the Florence 1 School District, there is at least one student case reported at both Henry L. Snead Middle and South Florence High.

A specific number of cases will only be reported if there are more than five. Any school with at least one case will be listed as “less than five cases.”

You can find numbers for your specific school using the DHEC map below.

In total, there are 195 reported student cases across South Carolina and 101 among school employees. Compared to Tuesday’s numbers, that’s up 57 cases for students and up six cases for staff across the state.

Only those who regularly attend school physically or attend school-sponsored activities during their infectious period are counted. This does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.

Private and charter schools are also included in the districts they are located in. Colleges are not included in this list. Schools may also announce their cases separately.

App users click here to see the map.

DHEC updates the COVID-19 cases in schools every Tuesday and Friday.

McMaster said Thursday in a news conference that he is “frustrated” that schools aren’t open for in-person learning five days a week. He said only 19 out of the state’s 85 districts offered that as an option.

McMaster said his office has been flooded with calls.

McMaster does not have the authority to force schools to offer full-time in-person learning.