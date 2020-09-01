Darlington County School District releases LEAP week schedule

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County School District released its LEAP week schedule Tuesday.

The LEAP week is from Sept. 8-14 for students in grades K-8. Each student in those grades must attend one LEAP day, regardless if they’re registered for face-to-face instruction or the Darlington County Virtual Academy (DCVA).

Students in grades 9-12 do not have LEAP days and will begin the school year, virtually or in-person, Sept. 8, the district said.

The schools will be reaching out this week to let students know their assigned LEAP day. On that day, students are to report to their home school. Students should only attend school on their assigned day.

Students registered for face-to-face instruction will attend school for the entire day and will pick up their technology devices and take assessments, the district said.

Sept. 8-9 will be reserved for DCVA students only. Half of the students will go one day and the other half will go the other day, according to the district.

The following bell schedule will be followed during LEAP week:

Elementary schools: 7:30 a.m. — 2:00 p.m.

Middle schools: 8:15 a.m. — 3:15 p.m.

High Schools: 8:30 a.m. — 3:30 p.m.

The district said buses will run on the normal schedule.

