Darlington County School District will have online-only classes for first two weeks of school year

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) – Another school district will not start this year with in-person classes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The board for the Darlington County School District voted unanimously Monday night to have all students take online classes for the first two weeks starting Sept. 8.

“The numbers in Darlington County, unfortunately, are not coming down as quick as the rest of the state is,” said superintendent Dr. Tim Newman.

According to the latest coronavirus activity data from the state Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), 17 counties would be recommended for a hybrid model of classes, but that does not include Darlington County.

“We’ve got to be low before we can get our kids, five days a week, into face-to-face,” said Wanda Hassler, a school board member representing parts of Hartsville. “The only way we can do that is if we’re not spreading the virus.”

“Those numbers are going to reflect how we act as a community and county,” said Charles Govan, a school board member also representing parts of Hartsville.

Dr. Newman says the county needs to continue wearing masks and practicing social distancing for in-person classes to happen.

“We were one of the lowest in the state back in early July,” he said. “We were all excited about that and thought we would be back in school, but the reality is that the spread has grown.”

The district will review the COVID-19 infection rate in the county every two weeks. If the Sept. 7 DHEC report puts Darlington County at “medium” disease activity instead of “high,” in-person classes could begin on Sept. 21.

Elementary school kids would have in-person classes every day, while middle and high schools would use a hybrid model.

“We feel it’s more important to be able to educate the youngest of our children in a five-day, face-to-face environment, if at all possible,” said Dr. Newman. “Older students are able to adapt a little bit better.”

About 3,700 students are signed up for the district’s virtual academy and those kids will stay in online classes for the entire fall semester, even if in-person classes can safely happen.