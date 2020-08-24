DHEC data: 17 counties could have partial in-person classes

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — If classes started this week, DHEC data shows that schools in 17 counties could have partial in-person classes, commonly referred to as hybrid learning.

Horry County has remained in the “medium” category, while Marion County has moved back into the “high” category this week.

While no other counties in the News13 viewing area are in the “medium” or “low” category, 16 other counties are now also in the “medium” category. No counties are in the “low” category.

Those other counties are Berkeley, Colleton, Bamberg, Aiken, Lexington, Kershaw, Sumter, Newberry, Laurens, Abbeville, Oconee, Pickens, Greenville, Spartanburg, Cherokee, and York counties.

The recent disease activity data is what Accelerate Ed recommends school districts follow when making their back-to-school plans, though the decision is up to the school districts.

Accelerate Ed says schools should not re-open for in-person classes until the level of disease activity is “low” for the county the school district is in. When a county gets to “medium disease activity,” hybrid learning can be used.

The percent positive has remained “high” in every county except for Cherokee, Colleton, and McCormick counties.

DHEC measures disease activity by the two-week incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate, and the percent positive. To get out of the “high disease activity” level and introduce hybrid learning, a county needs to have a two-week incidence rate of 200 or less, a percent positive of less than 10%, and a stable or decreasing trend in the incidence rate.

Two-week incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Two-week incidence rate metrics:

Low: 0 – 50

Medium: 51 – 200

High: 201 and above

Percent positive for counties in the News13 viewing area

Percent positive metrics:

Low: 0% – 5.0%

Medium: 5.1% – 9.9%

High: 10.0% and above

Trend in incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Horry: Low

Marion: Medium

Dillon: Low

Marlboro: High

Darlington: Low

Florence: Low

Georgetown: Low

A low trend means the incidence rate is decreasing, a medium trend means the incidence rate is stable, and a high incidence rate means the incidence rate is increasing.

