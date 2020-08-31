DHEC data: These school districts should only have virtual classes

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — As the school year gets closer, or has started in some cases, DHEC data still shows most counties have “high” disease activity and should only have virtual classes.

In the weekly disease activity report, DHEC classifies counties based on the level of disease activity, which is the report Accelerate Ed urges school districts to use as guidance when deciding whether or not to have in-person classes.

Accelerate Ed guidelines recommend schools should not re-open for in-person classes until the level of disease activity is “low” for the county the school district is in. When a county gets to “medium” disease activity, hybrid learning can be used.

Horry County Schools announced Monday the school year will start with hybrid learning, as Horry County is classified as a “medium” disease activity county. Every other county in the News13 viewing area is still considered to have “high” disease activity, meaning school should be virtual only.

DHEC measures disease activity by the two-week incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate, and the percent positive. To get out of the “high disease activity” level and introduce hybrid learning, a county needs to have a two-week incidence rate of 200 or less, a percent positive of less than 10%, and a stable or decreasing trend in the incidence rate.

Two-week incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Two-week incidence rate metrics:

Low: 0 – 50

Medium: 51 – 200

High: 201 and above

Percent positive for counties in the News13 viewing area

Percent positive metrics:

Low: 0% – 5.0%

Medium: 5.1% – 9.9%

High: 10.0% and above

Trend in incidence rate for counties in the News13 viewing area

Horry: Low

Marion: High

Dillon: Low

Marlboro: High

Darlington: Low

Florence: Low

Georgetown: Low

A low trend means the incidence rate is decreasing, a medium trend means the incidence rate is stable, and a high incidence rate means the incidence rate is increasing.

