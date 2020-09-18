DHEC reports over 500 total cases of COVID-19 among school students, staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC reported Friday there are over 500 cases of COVID-19 in schools between students and staff.

As of 11:59 p.m. Thursday, there are 352 student cases and 180 staff cases. The numbers include public, private, and charter schools and only include students and staff who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period, according to DHEC.

Colleges are not included in the list. The list does not mean students or staff contracted the virus at school.

In Horry County Schools, there are staff cases reported in Aynor High, Conway Middle, Ocean Drive Elementary, and Socastee Middle.

There are student cases reported at Myrtle Beach High, Riverside Elementary, and St. James High.

All of the schools with students and staff cases in Horry County have less than five cases each.

Find your specific school using the DHEC map below.