DHEC reports over 600 total cases of COVID-19 in schools among students, staff

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC reported over 600 cases of COVID-19 cases in school in Tuesday’s update.

As of 11:59 p.m. Monday, there are 423 student cases and 199 staff cases, according to DHEC.

The numbers include public, private, and charter schools and only include students and staff who attended school or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period, according to DHEC.

Colleges are not included in the list. The list does not mean students or staff contracted the virus at school.

Find your specific school using the DHEC map below. App users click here to see the map.