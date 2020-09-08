DHEC updates number of COVID-19 cases in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — DHEC updated the number of COVID-19 cases in schools Tuesday.

In Horry County Schools, less than five cases among faculty at Socastee Middle School, Ocean Drive Elementary, and Coastal Leadership Academy.

In the Florence 1 School District, there is at least one student case reported at Henry L. Snead Middle School and Marantha Christian School. At least one faculty case is reported at All Saints Episcopal Day School.

In total, there are 138 reported student cases across South Carolina and 95 among school employees. Find your specific school in the map below.

Only people who regularly attend school physically or school-sponsored activities during their infectious period are counted. This does not mean that students, faculty or staff contracted the virus at the school.

Private and charter schools are also included in the districts they are located in. Schools may also announce their cases separately.

View the full map below. App users click here to see the map.

DHEC updates the COVID-19 cases in schools every Tuesday and Friday.