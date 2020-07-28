Florence School District 2 votes on final school plan to send for state approval

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence School District 2 voted Monday on its final school plan that will be sent to the state for approval.

The plan includes a start date of Aug. 31 for Middle and Elementary students, with five leap days to begin with. The rest of the district will start Sept. 8. The board unanimously approved the start dates.

Families can choose between five days of face-to-face instruction or virtual instruction. Over 25% have signed up for virtual schooling, according to district Superintendent Neal Vincent. Masks will also be required for grades 6-12 and for everyone on buses.

Symptom checks and temperature checks will be done on anyone entering district buildings. Visitors will be limited.

School registration is next week. Count on News13 for updates on the state’s approval for local school district reopening plans.

LATEST HEADLINES: