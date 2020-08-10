Georgetown County School District to begin year with fully remote learning

GEORGETOWN COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Georgetown County School District will begin the school year fully online, according to the district.

The district said the decision was made based on the DHEC disease activity report. They will move to hybrid learning by Sept. 14, as it was approved by the State Department of Education, according to the district.

The district said it plans to petition the state to remain in remote learning until it is safe to return to in-person classes.

