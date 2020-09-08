Getting students to school safely; new safety measures for school buses

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Now that schools are back, the first hurdle is getting students there safely; but there are several new safety measures being taken.

Face masks are required to be worn by everyone on the bus, the new bus capacity has buses following a 67 percent maximum capacity and in Horry County, students will have assigned seats on the bus.

The South Carolina Department of Education also announced buses will be loaded back to front, roof vents and windows will be opened to maximize ventilation, and buses will be cleaned twice a day, after morning and afternoon drop-offs.

Many districts across the state, including Marlboro County were facing a bus driver shortage. Marlboro county schools says they could still use more drivers.

Meanwhile, other districts in our area are trying to beef up their substitute bus drivers in case their regular drivers get sick.

Marlboro county schools went back last week, and Superintendent Gregory McCord says the district hasn’t had any transportation issues and more parents are driving their kids to school this year.

However, some parents in Horry County rely on school provided transportation and want their kids to take the bus to school.

Horry county parents can go online to the district’s website to find your child’s bus stop.

District leaders say Horry County Schools bus times could change next semester if more students decide to return to brick and mortar schools instead sticking with online learning.