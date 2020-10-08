Horry County Schools could move to fully online learning beginning Oct. 19

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools could move to five-day distance learning starting Oct. 19 based on the district’s learning plan and recent numbers released by DHEC.

The district bases it’s weekly instructional plans off of DHEC’s recent disease activity report, which moves Horry County back into the “high” disease spread level. The “high” disease spread level would put HCS in the 5-day distance learning instructional model for the week of Oct. 19.

HCS has not yet announced any official decision regarding instruction for the week of Oct. 19. News13 reached out to the school district for more information and have not yet heard back.

This story will be updated once an official decision from the district has been made.

HCS previously announced hybrid instruction through Oct. 16. The instructional meters can be found on Horry County Schools’ website.

Horry County saw another 89 cases announced Thursday, continuing the recent rise in cases.

LATEST HEADLINES: