Horry County Schools to start school year with hybrid learning

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated to correct a typo in the start date.

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools will start the year with hybrid learning classes, according to the district.

Horry County remained in the “medium” recent disease activity classification, which is what the decision was based on.

The school year will start on Sept. 8. Student schedules will be available Wednesday before 5 p.m.

Students in Groups A and G will begin in-person instruction Sept. 8 and students in Group B will begin in-person instruction Sept. 9, according to the district.

HCS will make a decision to transition from one type of school operation to another based upon the prior week’s SCDHEC Disease Activity Guidance Report. Parents should monitor the HCS website and HCS social media for updates regarding any transition decisions.

The recent disease activity data is what Accelerate Ed recommends school districts follow when making their back-to-school plans, though the decision is up to the school districts.

Accelerate Ed says schools should not re-open for in-person classes until the level of disease activity is “low” for the county the school district is in. When a county gets to “medium disease activity,” hybrid learning can be used.

DHEC measures disease activity by the two-week incidence rate, the trend in the incidence rate, and the percent positive. To get out of the “high disease activity” level and introduce hybrid learning, a county needs to have a two-week incidence rate of 200 or less, a percent positive of less than 10%, and a stable or decreasing trend in the incidence rate.

As of the new update, 18 counties are in the “medium” classification. No counties have “low” recent disease activity. Twenty-eight counties still have “high” recent disease activity.

Horry County is the only county in the News13 viewing area that can have hybrid learning.