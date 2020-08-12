Horry County Schools to use CARES Act funds to help families get internet access

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools plans to give every student in every grade a digital device in the coming weeks for the upcoming school year.

“Because of the demand for distance learning, the board members did provide additional funding within the budget to be able to expand that program,” said Horry County Schools Director of Strategic Communications Lisa Bourcier.

Funding that gives every elementary school student an iPad, every middle school student a Chromebook and every high school student a laptop.

They will use CARES Act funding to also create internet hotspots across the county. They’re also working with the South Carolina Department of Education and local internet providers to get families connected before the school year starts.

Since they did receive the funding to help students get connected to Internet, the district will not distribute buses with WiFi connectivity.

“HTC personally has been reaching out to some families as well, so that is something that we will continue to work with,” said Bourcier.

If a student has an issue, the Horry County Schools’ technology office changed its hours to cover more of the day.

“During distance learning days they will extend their hours later for those parents that do work, especially if they are having some issues as far as technical issues with their device to be able to troubleshoot that with the parents,” Bourcier explained.

If a device breaks, Bourcier says the technology fee parents pay at the beginning of the year should cover it.

“It’s important that they stay in touch with their teachers when those assignments are placed, regarding any issues that they may have with some of that connectivity within the home,” said Bourcier.

If families already have a reliable device to use at home, that’s fine as well, according to Bourcier.

She says parents will see an email directly from their child’s school within the next week or so including the full technology plan.