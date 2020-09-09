‘It was awesome, I couldn’t stop talking’: HCS students return to classrooms for in-person hybrid learning

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools (HCS) students completed their first day of the 2020-2021 school year on a hybrid schedule.

The district divided students into two groups, group A and group B. On Tuesday, group A completed their first day in the classroom since mid-March.

“It was awesome like I couldn’t stop talking pretty much,” Oliver Crosby, a 5th-grade HCS student, said.

The first day of 5th grade for Crosby wasn’t much different than other years. The school day was full of syllabus instructions and calendar dates, but the expectations for the year are new.

“Now, every morning, I have to check my google classroom when I’m at home to see if I have any assignments or anything like that,” Crosby said.

It’s the same learning material, just a different learning setup. Students said they learned on Tuesday how to set up, log on, and submit their work while at home or school.

“Our desks are like the one here, and the others are like way over there,” Crosby said.

In Crosby’s 5th grade class, he says he only has nine classmates. Desk separation was one of the changes most noticed in his classroom.

Students say their schools required masks anytime they were out of their seats walking around. While sitting at their desks, spaced at least 6 feet apart, students said they were allowed to take their mask off.

Other changes involved no playground equipment at recess, no working in groups, and no hugs when reuniting.

“My kids love to be able to run up and hug their teachers, and that for them will be hard,” said Whitney Crosby, a mom to four HCS students returning to hybrid learning.

“What I miss the most is now we have to be social distanced, which was annoying because I’m used to being with my friends, and being able to hug my teachers,” Oliver Crosby said.

There was also no opportunity to go down the cafeteria line.

“They brought us lunch, and last year we went to the cafeteria and sat at a long table, so that was different,” Oliver Crosby said.

Group B will have their first day of in-person hybrid learning on Wednesday.

