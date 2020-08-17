‘It’s different teaching virtually’: Local teachers prepare for first day of school

LUMBERTON, NC (WBTW) – Students in Robeson County will kick off the 2020-21 academic school year virtually starting Monday.

Robeson County and Florence School District 4 are the first districts in the area to start the school year.

Health concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic made school districts rearrange how students will learn this year, which is why digital instruction is required for the first nine weeks for schools in Robeson County.

All students at L. Gilbert Carroll Middle School will receive Google Chromebooks starting today.

Lauren Britt who teaches math to 5th graders there said online platforms like Canvas and Google Meetings will be used to help students maintain assignments and most importantly stay connected.

“It’s different teaching virtually than in our classrooms,” Britt said. “Although it is different we are in close contact with our students as much as we possibly can through all social media platforms…canvas platforms. Just as much as we possibly can.”

Educators are expected to go over skills from the previous year. Assessments will be given to check if students are prepared to meet new standards.

Students will continue to get one-on-one time and individual plans, if needed. Teachers at the middle school will also have the option of teaching virtually from home or their classroom.

“Teaching virtually – it’s a new process for everyone on all ends, but we’re excited about it,” Britt explained. “Our school system – they’ve really done a good job. I mean they were ahead of the curve. It’s like they pretty much, almost saw this coming in a way,” she said.

Britt said she’s grateful for her administration for being supportive during this transition.