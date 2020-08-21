Local tutoring organization seeing more students ahead of school year

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The demand for private tutors is on the rise as parents and caregivers are concerned about new adjustments made to learning.

Freedom Readers, a non-profit organization that teaches literacy skills to elementary students living in low-income communities, has seen more students registering.

Although the organization prioritizes low-income students Dr. Tracy Bailey is welcoming students from all households as more families are facing financial struggles.

“As we hear from families, I really understand the importance of this service that we’re offering,” Dr. Bailey explained. “I can see it in their faces. I hear it when the anxiety level goes down just a little bit and that makes me smile and it helps me sleep better at night.”

The organization has several locations throughout Horry, Georgetown and Williamsburg counties where students would usually meet an assigned tutor weekly for 8-10 weeks.

Due to health concerns, Freedom Readers has transitioned to online tutoring using Zoom. Students are tested on their improvement before completing the tutoring course.

Currently, the organization has 63 students enrolled and 11 that are being assessed and waiting to be assigned a tutor.

Dr. Bailey said it’s been challenging running the program amid the pandemic, but volunteers from the community have made a world of a difference.

“The generosity of the people in our community-it’s the heart of the people,” Dr. Bailey said. “So many folks have just stepped forward to say ‘I want to help. I have a few extra hours, just get me plugged in. Help me get engaged. I would love to help a family who needs some extra support.'”

Out of all of the tutors there, 60 of them are education students at Horry-Georgetown Technical College. That’s helpful for families in need because each student remains with one tutor throughout the 8-10 weeks.

Dr. Bailey said high engagement with students is the key online learning.

“You have to make sure the child that you’re tutoring is making eye contact with you through the screen,” Dr. Bailey said. “Often ask them to repeat the things that you’ve told them.”

Freedom Readers is welcoming students and volunteers ahead of the academic school year.