Making the Grade: Florence School District 3

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this “Making the Grade” town hall, Meghan Miller talks to Florence County School District 3 superintendent, Laura Hickson.

Florence 3 is working with a third party company for substitute teachers so the district can have the same pool of people all year and not different people from various places.

The district is better preparing parents by teaching them what the new year/virtual learning will be like before the school year starts.

The district is also participating in the “Donate A Desk” program in which community members and businesses can donate desks to students to use at home for remote learning.