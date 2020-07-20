Making the Grade: Marlboro County School District Superintendent talks about school year

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — In this week’s “Making the Grade” town hall, Meghan Miller talks to Marlboro County School District Superintendent, Dr. Gregory McCord.

Dr. McCord talks about what this upcoming school year could look like.

Dr. McCord said 950 students have already opted in for the district’s virtual academy with registration being open for one week so far.

He also talks about how staffing a building could be difficult if someone becomes sick, and how it’s likely not possible to maintain bus scheduled with Accelerate Ed’s 50% capacity recommendations due to the average bus route in the county being 90-95 minutes.

Watch the discussion in the video player above.