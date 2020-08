NOTE: Screen will be black during commercial breaks.

We hope you will join us this afternoon for a special edition on News13 at 5:30 about heading back to class during the pandemic.

We are dedicating the entire half hour to what districts are doing to keep kids safe, and what the experts say about kids returnnig to class.

Watch here at 5:30 p.m. or on air on News13. Live player will show up in this story.