Marlboro County School District moving to ‘phase 2’ schedule

MARLBORO COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Marlboro County School District is moving to its “phase two” schedule, according to Superintendent Dr. Gregory A. McCord.

McCord said the Board of Education voted Monday to move to “phase two” for daily operations.

In “phase two,” students who attended school on Monday or Tuesday will now attend school on both Monday and Tuesday, and students who attended school on Thursday or Friday will now attend school on both Thursday and Friday.

“We believe at this time based on the information that we have received and reviewed by SC DHEC and our most recent survey of consituents, we can safely offer this option,” McCord said.

The schedule goes into effect Oct. 12.

This only applies to students didn’t choose the district’s virtual academy for learning.