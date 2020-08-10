McMaster wants public reporting of virus cases in schools

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster is calling on the state health department to report any COVID-19 cases among students and staff in public schools.

McMaster wrote Monday in a letter to DHEC Chairman Mark Elam that the data should be stripped of identifying information to comply with confidentiality laws and reported on a daily basis.

School re-opening plans show at least eighteen districts will start classes next week.

A spokesman for the South Carolina Department of Education told The Greenville News that schools are currently only required to notify students who have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

