More parents buying teaching supplies for hybrid and virtual classrooms

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – One local teacher supply store says business has recently been driven by parents as families prepare for hybrid and virtual learning.

Catering to the classrooms of Horry County, Teacher’s Touch & Parents Too has been in business for 30 years.

The store is filled with classroom supplies such as alphabet posters, number lines, periodic tables, and world maps. It also carries extra resources like school work books.

However this year owner Cindy Reaves says the teachers are scaling back on classroom supplies.

“They’re not putting as much into the classroom and then investing partial of that into their virtual. So they’re trying to get the best of both worlds,” said Reaves.

Reaves says many parents who are home schooling are creating classroom type spaces in their homes.

She says a decorated classroom makes all the difference, especially for young students.

“To have that in the home classroom would be a big asset. That gets them in the right mindset to engage in what you’re teaching,” said Reaves.

Families with lower elementary students may need more supplies than families with older students.

“Some of the parents are coming in for additional supplements for what they’re doing when they have them on their virtual time at the home,” said Reaves.

Reaves suggests taking on the school year as it comes and to buy supplies as needed.

“For the parents that are trying to supplement everything it’s more or less a day to day,” said Reaves.

Horry County Schools released a full list of materials needed for the school year. That information can be found by following this link.