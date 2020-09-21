Over 3,000 HCS virtual learning families request to switch back to in-person learning

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Horry County Schools received over 3,000 requests from virtual learning families wanting to switch their student to an in-person hybrid learning instruction.

Elementary parents accounted for the most requests in getting students back to the classroom. The break down of requests from school level show 650 requests were received from high schools, 845 from middle schools, and more than 1,500 from elementary schools.

Among the elementary school parents requesting a switch is the parent of two elementary school students, Amanda Martino. After spending sun-up to sun-down teaching her kids, her fingers are crossed for in-person acceptance.

“I am spending probably about five to six hours a day with his schoolwork without even starting on the first grader’s, so we are doing work from almost when we wake up until dinner time and then it’s usually not finished for the next day,” Martino said.

Thousands of requests were submitted following the first two weeks of school, in which, Martino was one of several parents who said the virtual learning instruction did not meet parent’s expectations.

Martino says she was told her first and fourth graders would receive live sessions and pre-recorded lessons. Instead, Martino says she’s taught more lessons to her kids than their teachers and has to read word-for-word the lesson plans out loud.

“They are not getting any communication at all and when they do get communication, it’s through an email,” Martino said.

Anticipation grows as parents wait for application approvals that will allow them to send their child back to school on a hybrid schedule. Martino said her Powerschool program updated from virtual learning to Group A but has not received a class schedule or communication from the district.

“I’m hoping that’s a good sign that means they are going back to school,” Martino said.

“Our goal is to accept as many requests as space allows,” Horry County Schools said in a statement. “Students will remain in the virtual program until they receive notification from their base school that space is available and they receive a schedule. Processing a request to transfer a student from the K-12 HCS virtual program to a student’s assigned brick-and-mortar school may take up to a week to complete.”

Meanwhile, thousands of Horry County School parents wait.

“It’s very stressful,” Martino said. “It’s a lot of work and I give props to the parents who are staying virtual because I can’t do it.”

Horry County School district said their goal is to complete the process this week. The district is aiming to accept as many requests the new COVID-19 guidelines allow.

A spokesperson for Horry County Schools, Lisa Bourcier, tells me 266 families requested their student switch from hybrid instruction to virtual learning.