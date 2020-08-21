Private schools return to classrooms for new school year

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Private schools in Horry County returned to five days of in-person instruction this week.

Some of their new guidelines include smaller class sizes, modified schedules, and more time outdoors.

Private school students at Risen Christ Christian Academy returned to classrooms for the first time in nearly six months. Whiteboards replace keyboards. Worksheets and pencils replace virtual screens.

Each of the 150 students at the academy, plus the teachers, get their temperature checked and answer health questions before walking through school doors. Students are confined inside the classroom to a “homeroom bubble.”

“They are eating lunch in the classrooms, our chapel services are online, and the opportunity for all these kids to get together, have recess together, well, each class is now an assigned recess time, and they have to go individually,” said Sean O’Connor, principal at Risen Christ Christian Academy.

The academy is also following a four-phase, color-coded, re-opening system called “The Healthy Together Plan.”

“Yellow, where we opened our school year, is live instruction with modifications such as new procedures check-ins,” O’Connor said.

Green represents absolute normality and no modifications in place. Yellow is next. The orange phase would be adopted if a large gathering was no longer safe or allowed.

The orange phase would decrease class sizes and migrate to a hybrid schedule. Half of the students would be on campus, and the other half would be learning virtually.

The red plan would move classes entirely virtual if mandated by federal or state governments.

Teachers will spend the coming week assessing students and making up for the lost time in the spring.

“We are evaluating each student individually and as a class to understand where we begin our year,” O’Connor said.

Meanwhile, half of the academy will switch off coming to school while learning new classroom procedures. O’Connor created a “rotation” schedule, not a “hybrid” schedule to help students create a routine.

On August 31st, the school will welcome back all students for in-person instruction. Principal O’Connor’s advice to other schools re-opening in the coming weeks — have patience and flexibility.

“These students have been away from the classroom for such a long time,” O’Connor said.

We don’t know really what the mental health is going to have on these children from being isolated for so long.”

The principals at Risen Christ Christian Academy and Christian Academy of Myrtle Beach said the first week back to school was successful.

Both private schools saw a spike in student enrollment this year.