Public Schools of Robeson County extends virtual classes to Dec. 18, offers hazard pay to some employees

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WBTW) – Public Schools of Robeson County will only have virtual classes until winter break due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The schools board voted Tuesday night to extend the online classes for nine more weeks. The school year began on Aug. 17 and was originally set for nine weeks of remote learning until Oct. 16. The final day of virtual classes is now set for Dec. 18.

Some district employees will also be able to get hazard pay for working during the pandemic. The board unanimously approved a formula for how much to pay each employee who worked in-person between Mar. 17 and May 22. The rate would be $4 an hour, up to $1,000.

Surveys will be sent to principals and supervisors this week to see how many employees are eligible.

“I don’t want anyone to panic if they were overlooked,” said Erica Setzer, who’s the district’s chief financial officer. “We will certainly work with supervisors, principals anybody who says, ‘I feel I should have been eligible and didn’t get it.’ No one has received it so far.”

The goal is to give out the hazard pay by the end of next month.