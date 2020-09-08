Some Horry Co. parents call first day of virtual school a ‘nightmare,’ others say ‘it’s going to be fine’

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Not only was Tuesday the first day of school for Horry County school students going back in-person – but also for students whose parents opted for them to learn virtually.

One Horry County mom said Tuesday was a positive experience meeting teachers, while another mom, like many parents across the county, said the district has left virtual learning parents in the dark.

“We’re all in this together,” smiled Whitney Freeman, mom of virtual student Cameron, who started virtual learning on Tuesday amid the COVID-19 pandemic. “We’re staying positive. It’s going to be fine. It’s going to be a great year.”

Freeman originally chose virtual school for Cameron, who has autism, to be able to spend more time at home with him.

But for some Horry County parents, like Hannah Hamill, whose three kids were supposed to start virtual school with St. James Elementary, Intermediate and High Schools, issues with the virtual program sparked frustration.

“This has been a nightmare,” said Hamill.

Like many Horry County parents who spoke to News13, Hamill says she hasn’t been able to reach the help desk with a question on passwords.

“I even got a voicemail two weeks ago that virtual students were supposed to start with Group B on the ninth. So, I asked about that, and no one seems to know, but it came from the superintendent,” she said.

Hamill chose virtual school for her kids because her youngest son has asthma, among other reasons.

The school district says kids should make contact with their teachers this week and that their goal is to have every child signed in by September 14th.

Statement from Horry County Schools on the Virtual Learning Program

During the week of September 8-11, teachers assigned to HCS Virtual will be contacting students and their parents via email, live meetings and/or phone. The purpose of this contact is to ensure students can successfully log in and navigate their course(s). Students may log in with their HCS network username and HCS password by selecting this LINK (https://hcsvirtual.geniussis.com/PublicWelcome.aspx) beginning Tuesday, September 8. Teachers will provide more detailed guidance once students get started. HCS usernames and passwords will be emailed to all HCS Virtual parents early this week. Our goal is to ensure all students will be able to sign in by Monday, September 14. Students will not be penalized if they are unable to log in on Tuesday.

Please visit the HCS Virtual website for frequently asked questions. https://www.horrycountyschools.net/Page/15562 This site is updated often with the most current information for HCS Virtual students and their families. Other questions may be addressed by your student’s teacher(s) when you are contacted during the week of September 8 – 11.

If by chance parents are having difficulty logging in, please email HelpDeskHCSVirtual@horrycountyschools.net for assistance.

For Whitney Freeman’s son Cameron, Tuesday was that introduction to teachers.

For Hamill, she took off of work thinking her kids would start Tuesday, and says she didn’t hear anything about them starting next week instead until the last minute.

“If they weren’t ready, they should not have let the parents know so that we wouldn’t have to go through all of this,” she said.

“Just hang in there, and just know that everybody is in this together and I really feel like the teachers are working hard. I feel like the parents are, you know, they might be frustrated, but we’re in this together,” Freeman said.