Some parents worry as virtual learning lingers; advocates say it’s too soon to reopen

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — It’s not easy being a working parent.

In the age of COVID, many of them have had to juggle their jobs and taking care of the kids while they’re at home.

But as the economy reopens and as many schools plan to rely heavily on virtual learning, that looks like it will continue for some.

“I’m going to have to quit my job and be a stay at home mom to teach my kids that puts my family in a financial distress,” Joy Hardwick of the Mullins area said. “Why weren’t parents given an option?”

She’s worried, since Marion County School District is going mainly virtual at least to start the year. Plus, a program for essential workers that provides childcare vouchers through DSS is slated to end August 30.

“I will have to stay at home to make sure that they are online at the designated times, that they are sitting down and doing their work and that they are actually learning it,” Hardwick said.

The district said it’s aware of the complications any schedule aside from a full face to face one presents. It said it’s committed to transitioning back to a more traditional model when it’s safe.

Marion’s plan was approved- contingent on it having a plan by September 14 for face to face learning one day a week.

Governor Henry McMaster has pushed districts to offer parents a full-time in person learning option.

“If the parents wants to send their child back to school, they should be able to do so and do so with confidence,” Governor McMaster said during a July news conference. “If a parent wants to keep a child home, they should be able to do that.”

Although a full-time option is not required by the SC Department of Education- a hybrid option is, along with a virtual one.

Florence County School District Three had to reevaluate after having its plan rejected. It was originally projecting to stay virtual through the end of the first semester in January. It now has in person learning incorporated in its reopening plan.

“If anybody dies in this school district, it is on Molly Spearman and Henry McMaster- the way they have demanded that we do this,” board Vice Chairperson Dr. Julia Mims said during a meeting last month.

Some worry about the motive behind the in person push.

“We are trying to reopen the economy on the backs of teachers,” SC for ED board member Nicole Walker said. “I think its really unfortunate that we are positioning the business of this state which is being business over human lives.”

“When you look at the models of other countries where we’ve extended other benefits for a longer period of time to ensure people have adequate provisions for food and shelter. That has not been the case in our state,” she said.

SC for Ed wants to see the state follow AccelerateED recommendations. The guidance says traditional scheduling should happen when a county’s COVID disease activity is low or none at all. As of the Aug. 3 report, every county in the state was at a high level.

“There’s no one clear right answer and there are going to be consequences either way,” Florence County Economic Development Partnership Membership Relations Manager Cameron Packett Said. “It’s inevitable that we’re going to have these immediate consequences, but I do think that there’ll be short term.”

Latest Headlines