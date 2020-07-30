State approves Darlington County School District’s reopening plan

COLUMBIA, SC (WBTW) – State Superintendent of Education Molly Spearman approved 25 more school district reopening plans, including the one for Darlington County School District.

Darlington County’s plan includes in-person instruction five days a week. The district also offers parents the option of enrolling their students in a new Darlington County Virtual Academy, which is 100% virtual all year.

The district has noted in its plan if the numbers and conditions warrant, it is prepared to go to a hybrid model or fully virtual model.

Many safety measures will be in place for the students who go to school face-to-face, including masks, social distancing, and ramped up cleaning efforts.

The starting date will be Sept. 8.

The virtual academy will be for anyone who would like to sign up, according to Dr. Tim Newman, Superintendent. Certain teachers will be assigned to teach only online.

For more information on Darlington’s plan, visit herel.

Other school districts whose reopening plans were approved on Thursday are:

Abbeville County School District

Aiken County Public School District

Beaufort County School District

Calhoun County Public Schools

Edgefield County School District

The School District of Greenville County

Greenwood School District 50

Hampton School District One

Kershaw County School District

Lancaster County School District

Laurens County School District 56

Lexington County School District One

Lexington County School District Two

Lexington County School District Three

Lexington School District Four

School District Five of Lexington and Richland Counties

School District of Newberry County

School District of Oconee County

Orangeburg County School District

School District of Pickens County

Williamsburg County School District

York School District 1

Rock Hill School District Three (York 3)

Fort Mill School District (York 4)

Six other district’s plans were approved on July 27.

