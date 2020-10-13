‘They just need to make the decision’: Parents weigh in days before Horry County Schools could go all virtual

"My kids drive me crazy too, and I want them to go back to school full time."

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — As COVID-19 cases spike across Horry County, the school district has not decided if they’ll switch to all virtual learning Monday or not.

Horry County School Board Chairman Ken Richardson told News13 he couldn’t give an answer on what the plan will look like yet, and that Superintendent Dr. Rick Maxey will talk more about it after the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC) data is released Thursday.

News13 spoke with teachers and parents about their concerns over how the district is handling the situation.

“They just need to make the decision and stick with the decision, not go back and forth,” said Lindsey Brant, whose child goes to kindergarten at St. James Elementary School.

“We want kids in the classroom,” said Cori Canada, a teacher. “All of us do. You know, that’s the number one priority, but the reality is, teachers and students are going home sick.”

Canada tells News13 she and others are thankful the district made a plan to follow DHEC guidelines, and it should continue with that. Following the guidelines would mean going all virtual if the county’s disease spread is high on Thursday.

“My kids drive me crazy too, and I want them to go back to school full time,” Canada said. “School is not a hospital.”

Brant says regardless of what the data says, all kids should go back to school in-person.

“I’m a virtual teacher, so I stay at home, but, you know, the teachers that are in the building, if it’s all virtual, they have to go into the building, which to me, defeats the purpose,” she said.

Richardson anticipates Horry County will again be at a high disease activity level in Thursday’s report.

Canada says teachers are prepared if there is a last minute decision — between Thursday and Monday — to switch learning models.

Richardson said while the county is seeing a spike, schools are following the guidelines and haven’t seen one.