Man drowns proposing to girlfriend underwater

NEW ORLEANS (CNN) — A Louisiana man reportedly died while proposing to his girlfriend underwater in Tanzania.

Steven Weber and Kenesha Antoine were on vacation together.

Weber swam underwater and held a note inside a plastic bag up against a window.

He never came up.

Authorities are investigating exactly how he drowned.

Antoine shared her emotions on Facebook.

You never emerged from those depths, so you never got to hear my answer, “Yes! Yes! A million times, yes, I will marry you!!” she wrote. “We never got to embrace and celebrate the beginning of the rest of our lives together, as the best day of our lives turned into the worst, in the cruelest twist of fate imaginable.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for Weber. To donate, click here.

