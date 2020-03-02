Skip to content
Masters Report
With steady play, Scottie Scheffler going places in a hurry
PHOTOS: Remembering Tiger’s magical 2019 at The Masters
Looking Back: Tiger lands the green jacket
Video
Players Championship raises purse to $15 million
Woods to skip first World Golf Championship of the year
More Masters Report Headlines
Changes to Hall of Fame and a quick entry for Tiger Woods
Nicklaus turns 80 and remains a part of golf’s conversations
Junior Golf Video
Junior Golf - Missouri
Video
Junior Golf - Colorado
Video
Junior Golf - Columbus, GA
Video
Junior Golf - Monroe
Video
Trending stories
BREAKING: Woman wanted in 2008 Baby Boy Horry case arrested in North Myrtle Beach
Video
NC identifies first case of coronavirus, person traveled to Wash.
Video
Apple to pay up to $500 million after admitting to slowing down older iPhones
Police warn recently bought meth may contain ‘Corona Virus,’ offer to test it for free
Video
Nearly 40% of beer-drinking Americans won’t buy Corona due to coronavirus, study shows
Video
Officials confirm two cases of coronavirus in Georgia
Video
