AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Now that the Masters is officially underway, we can confirm there is a huge fan favorite.

No surprise here, we’ve seen it coming all week. Ever since Tiger Woods said that he planned to play. That was Tuesday. Now it is Round One and he is back in the Masters.

Even though, he’s a huge draw, we thought we could find patrons who had other favorite players. It was tough to do that.

“Tiger.”

“We are Tiger Woods fans. Wrong person to pick, I’m so sorry.”

“I think Tiger makes the cut and finishes in the top 25.”

They will make the cut tomorrow and we will find out if Tiger gets to stick around for the weekend and play a 6th green jacket.