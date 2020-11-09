Augusta National Golf Club to fund Women’s golf program at Paine College

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Augusta National Golf Club has announced plans to fully fund a women’s golf program at Paine College.

Chairman Fred Ridley made the announcement Monday.

The ANGC will fully fund a women’s college golf program at the HBCU in Augusta.

They will also establish the Lee Elder Scholarship, consisting of two scholarships awarded annually for both men’s and women’s golf.

The scholarship honors the 45th anniversary of Elder’s first appearance at the Masters Tournament. He is being invited to be an Honorary Starter for the 2021 Masters.

Throughout my career, helping young men and women achieve their dreams through education has been a cause close to my heart. I am deeply honored to share a connection with Paine College and these scholarships, which will provide life-changing opportunities for the deserving recipients,” said Elder.

Elder was the first Black golfer to compete in the Masters Tournament.

“We would like to thank our friends at Paine College, especially President Dr. Cheryl Evans Jones, who immediately embraced the idea of honoring Lee Elder together,” Ridley said. “Through this partnership, we look forward to further cultivating our relationship with Paine College, helping the school create its first women’s golf program and celebrating Lee Elder’s distinguished legacy through these scholarships.”

Lee Elder, the first Black man to compete in the Masters Tournament 45 years ago, is being honored by Augusta National. #themasters



Read more: https://t.co/VKRmbUBcuc pic.twitter.com/puJWHSIu9B — The Masters (@TheMasters) November 9, 2020

MORE MASTERS COVERAGE: