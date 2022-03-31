EVANS, Ga. (WJBF) – The second round of the Augusta National Women’s Amateur remains under a weather delay at Champions Retreat Golf Club in Evans. Public gates and shuttle access to Champions Retreat will open no earlier than 3 p.m.

Tee times were originally moved up to 7:30 a.m. and have been pushed back as storms continue to move through the area. Tournament officials say another update will be announced around 2:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Benedetta Moresco of Italy, a sophomore at the University of Alabama, and Anna Davis, a 16 year-old from California, share a one-shot lead at 2-under-par after Wednesday’s opening round.

For weather delay updates and live scoring once play resumes, click here.

This story will be updated throughout the day.