MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A fifth person with the Lake City natives who were kidnapped in Mexico didn’t cross over the border because she didn’t have her ID with her, according to a police report obtained by CBS News and viewed by News13.

Cheryl Orange, who the report names as the fifth person, called police in Brownsville, Texas, at about 12:40 p.m. Saturday after she was concerned about the safety of her friends, whom she hadn’t seen or heard from since 8 a.m. Friday.

According to the police report, Latavia McGee, and her brothers Eric Williams and Shaeed Woodard, left the Motel 6 in Brownsville they were staying at to head to Matamoros, Mexico, so McGee could undergo a medical procedure.

Orange stated she didn’t know which port of entry her friends crossed and didn’t know which doctor’s office the group was headed to, according to the report. Orange tried to call their cell phones but they appeared to be turned off.

The group rented a minivan from South Carolina for the trip, according to the report. The van had a North Carolina license plate.

Orange told the Associated Press in a text message that her three friends were supposed to return within 15 minutes after dropping off McGee for cosmetic surgery.

Americans Zindell Brown and Shaeed Woodard died in the attack. Brown was a Myrtle Beach resident, a family member told the AP on Tuesday.

The bodies of Brown and Woodard were expected to be returned to the U.S. on Thursday, according to CNN, which cited a source from the Mexico Attorney General’s Office.