MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Two Lake City natives who survived being kidnapped in Mexico opened up about the incident in an interview with CNN’s Anderson Cooper.

Latavia McGee and Eric Williams were two of four who were kidnapped in Matamoros after the group traveled there so McGee could undergo a cosmetic procedure. Matamoros is across the border from Brownsville, Texas.

“They didn’t deserve that,” McGee said in Tuesday’s interview, referring to Shaeed Woodard and Zindell Brown, who died. “None of us deserved it. But we’re alive. We have a lot of recovering to do.”

McGee told CNN that someone began beating on their car window with a gun, and when Woodard and Brown jumped out of the car to escape, they were shot.

McGee said she was shot in both legs and forced into the bed of a pickup truck. She said Woodard and Brown were both alive when they were carried to the truck bed.

“That’s where Shaeed said, ‘I love y’all, and I’m gone,’ and he died right there,” McGee told Cooper.

McGee and Williams told CNN they were blindfolded and moved between locations over the several days they were held hostage.

McGee detailed how the alleged kidnappers used police scanners in their trucks to stay a step ahead of law enforcement and make it harder to find them.

The group was found at a wooden shack and taken back to the United States, according to according to Mexican investigative documents viewed by the Associated Press.

Inside the shack, the documents said McGee and Williams were blindfolded. Beside them were the bodies of Woodard and Brown, wrapped in blankets and plastic bags. When authorities arrived, McGee and Williams shouted desperately to them in English.

A guard who tried to escape out a back door was quickly apprehended, the documents said. He was wearing a tactical vest, but there is no mention of him being armed.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.