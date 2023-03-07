SCRANTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A Pee Dee ministry will host a prayer vigil in Scranton after four Lake City residents were kidnapped in Mexico last week, according to a Facebook post from Word of God Outreach Ministries.

The vigil will take place Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Word of God across from the nursing home, the ministry said.

“We are asking the Lake City community to come out and lift our missing children and their families up in prayer,” the post reads. “We are calling all prayer warriors. If we ever needed to hear from God, this is the time.”

The address for the vigil is 1943 Boyd Street.