MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman kidnapped in Mexico over the weekend is now back in Myrtle Beach, according to CBS News.

Latavia McGee and three others went to Matamoros so she could get a cosmetic procedure. Video from Fox News appears to show McGee arriving at Myrtle Beach International Airport on Thursday night.

A fifth person also went on the trip but stayed behind at a Motel 6 in Brownsville, Texas, because she didn’t have an ID, according to a police report obtained by CBS News and viewed by News13.

The woman, Cheryl Orange, called police after she became concerned over the group’s safety.

Shaeed Woodard, 33, and Zindell Brown, in his mid-20s, were killed when the group they were traveling with got caught in a drug-cartel shootout, the report said. Brown lived in Myrtle Beach, according to the Associated Press.

Eric Williams was injured in the kidnapping.

All four Americans who were kidnapped are natives of Lake City, the mayor confirmed on Tuesday. The group rented a minivan from South Carolina for the trip, according to the report. The van had a North Carolina license plate.

Williams and McGee were returned to U.S. soil on Tuesday in Brownsville, the southernmost tip of Texas and just across the border from Matamoros.