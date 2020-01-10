Episode 3: Police search for traces of Heather

Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
State – Regional
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
National
Elections
Washington-DC
News13 Digital First
Traffic
Entertainment
Viral
Top Stories
Man faces assault, kidnapping charges after woman says she was held at gunpoint
Top Stories
Proposed bill would ban cellphone use for anyone under 21
Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach Hatchell cited after pedestrian dies following Durham collision
It’s business as usual for some ahead of possible severe weather
SC school nurse saves life of high school student
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
Man faces assault, kidnapping charges after woman says she was held at gunpoint
Top Stories
Police seek 2 for questioning about armed robbery on Alligator Road
Top Stories
4 charged with attempted murder in Lake City ‘gang-related’ drive-by
Marion woman charged with abuse of vulnerable adult speaks out
Police: Man faces felony charge after dog shot, killed near Aynor
Horry County now tops state for human trafficking, AG’s office says
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Bus Stop Forecast
Closings
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
High School Blitz
College Sports
Chase for the Championship
Carolina Panthers
The Big Game
Japan 2020
Golf
Top Stories
Talking Tigers: Countdown to the National Championship game
Top Stories
Ex-UNC women’s basketball coach Hatchell cited after pedestrian dies following Durham collision
Clemson Tigers arrive in New Orleans for title game
CCU men go cold in the 2nd half, fall at Texas State, 78-66
Williams scores 29, CCU Women defeat Texas State, 75-67
Video Center
Count On Health
Health News
Count on Health Partners
Community
Black History Month
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Contests
Contest Winners
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
Meet The Team
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
Episode 3: Police search for traces of Heather
Missing and Murdered Video
Posted:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:36 PM EST
/
Updated:
Jan 10, 2020 / 06:37 PM EST