Myrtle Beach plans motion against county’s hospitality tax, notes I-73 no longer being funded

MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – The City of Myrtle Beach plans to file a motion regarding the ongoing hospitality fee battle.



According to a court document obtained by News13 on Friday, the motion will layout why city leaders think the ordinance of collecting hospitality taxes is invalid.

The city is asking the court to take judicial notice of Horry County Council’s recent meeting that killed their I-73 contract with SCDOT and another meeting in which they tried to amend the terms of mediation. The city points out the money was supposed to be spent on I-73 but that is no longer the case.

Last March, the city sued the county, claiming the county had been illegally collecting tens of millions of dollars a year through the hospitality fee.

On June 21, a judge ruled in favor of Myrtle Beach, which claimed in court documents that an agreement to give portions of hospitality taxes and fees to Horry County had expired. The judge denied an injunction which would have forced Myrtle Beach to continue giving the money to Horry County.

Days later, Horry County leaders said they intended to continue collecting the money from other municipalities in the county such as North Myrtle Beach, Conway, Surfside, Loris, Aynor, etc.

The judge later clarified his statement saying that the decision also applied for other municipalities in Horry County, not allowing them to take hospitality tax dollars from cities like Surfside Beach, Conway and North Myrtle Beach.

