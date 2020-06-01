Skip to content
WBTW
Myrtle Beach
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Grand Strand
Pee Dee
Elections
State – Regional
Coronavirus
Local COVID-19 Tracker
National
Washington-DC
Traffic Map
Positively Carolina
Missing and Murdered Podcast
Entertainment
Top Stories
Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Top Stories
Virus-proofing sports facilities, outdoor facilities have high contaminant potential, experts say
Civil unrest could influence Biden’s search for running mate
US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic
Video
George Floyd’s son, ‘Violent protests solve nothing’
Video
Crime
Grand Strand Crime
Pee Dee Crime
Carolina’s Missing and Murdered Podcast
Top Stories
US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic
Video
Top Stories
George Floyd’s son, ‘Violent protests solve nothing’
Video
Top Stories
2 Atlanta investigators fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests
Video
Red Springs man arrested on drug charges after search
Suspect struck woman with gun, fired into floor of home: Robeson County deputies
Video
FCSO makes arrest in shooting following search effort: Deputies
Video
Weather
Current Conditions
Latest Forecast
Interactive Radar
Hurricane Center
WBTW Weather Cams
Weather App
Color The Weather
3 Degree Guarantee
Carolina Clear
Alerts
Watch Live
Live News Shows
Live Events
Live Weather Cams
Sports
Local Sports
College Sports
NFL Draft
High School Blitz
Carolina Panthers
Japan 2020
Golf
Masters Report
Top Stories
Virus-proofing sports facilities, outdoor facilities have high contaminant potential, experts say
Top Stories
Dave Clark defies the odds to play baseball, then launches foundation
Video
SCHSL releases summer workout guidelines for high schools
Video
Sun Belt Conference finalizes 2020-2026 bowl lineup
Video
Coastal Carolina graduate is ‘putt’ing the fun into golf
Video
Count On Health
Health News
Coronavirus
News13 Local COVID-19 Data Tracker
Count on Health Partners
Living Local
Community
Harvest Hope Food Bank
Calendar
Things To Do
Around Town
Pet of the Weekend
Entertainment
13Cares Help Our Neighbors
Salute to High School Seniors
Virtual Home Show
Auto Racing Challenge 2020
Contests
Contest Winners
Ask An Expert
Count on Kids
About Us
About Us
Meet The Team
WBTW Mobile News App
Sign up for email alerts
WBTW TV Schedule
Antenna Tips
Work For Us
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Search
Search
Search
Live Now
Live Now
Watch WBTW News13 morning show 4:30 a.m. – 7 a.m.
National
Trump took shelter in White House bunker as protests raged
Virus-proofing sports facilities, outdoor facilities have high contaminant potential, experts say
Civil unrest could influence Biden’s search for running mate
US heads into a new week shaken by violence and pandemic
Video
Trending stories
Myrtle Beach declares state of civil emergency, curfew in effect
Video
Watch Live
Protesters hold demonstrations Sunday in Myrtle Beach
Video
Photos: Myrtle Beach protest was time for mourning, communication
George Floyd’s son, ‘Violent protests solve nothing’
Video
2 Atlanta investigators fired in ‘excessive force’ arrests
Video
FCSO makes arrest in shooting following search effort: Deputies
Video
Man O’ War spotted on North Myrtle Beach had tentacles 16 feet long
Video
Dowloand Our News Apps
FREE News & Weather Apps
Get the StormTracker13 Weather App
Download Now:
Get the News13 News App
Download Now: