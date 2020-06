TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – State law enforcement officials have issued an Amber Alert for a 13-year-old girl from Florida.

Kimberly Newberry Ohler, 13, of was last seen leaving her home in Hobe Sound in Martin County around 11 p.m. Wednesday.

Authorities said Ohler may be with two white males in a black two-door truck, but further information regarding her disappearance was not provided.

Ohler is 5 feet 3 inches tall, weighing 110 pounds. She has very long red hair and blue eyes.