At least 10,000 march through downtown Nashville in peaceful protest

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol tells our sister station, WKRN News 2 at least 10,000 people marched through the streets of Nashville on Thursday afternoon demanding racial justice.

Franklin teenagers Jade Fuller and Emma Rose Smith, both 15, founded the coalition, Teens 4 Equality, with three other teenagers, hoping to create a conversation of unity in Tennessee.

The coalition planned the march with the support of Black Lives Matter Nashville. The rally started at Bicentennial Mall at 4 p.m. and ended with a march to the State Capitol.

Fuller and Smith said they were motivated after the death of George Floyd.

At Thursday’s march, News 2’s CB Cotton spoke with Smith who said, “…we’re the face of tomorrow and if we don’t start changing things today, there won’t be a better future tomorrow.”

Fuller said she hoped people could shift their focus to the peaceful protests, in a previous interview with News 2 both Fuller and Smith said they always anticipated for Thursday’s planned march to be peaceful.

On Wednesday, Fuller said, “The protest I went to on Saturday [the ‘I Will Breathe’ rally] …for the first four hours of it, and even when it ended…was completely peaceful. People are saying peaceful protesters, are riot-ers. They aren’t, they’re separate.”

