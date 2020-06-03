Gov. Cuomo reads Bible in response to Trump photo outside DC church

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) — Gov. Andrew Cuomo started off his latest conference by taking a jab at President Donald Trump.

The President recently received a flurry of criticism after photos of him posing with a Bible in front of a church across from The White House emerged.

Just prior to the photos being taken, peaceful protesters outside The White House had been forcefully cleared away.

Gov. Cuomo responded on Wednesday morning by reading selections of Biblical texts, including “Blessed are the peacemakers, for they will be called children of God” (Matthew 5:9) and “If a house be divided against itself, that house cannot stand” (Mark 3:25).

The Governor continued his conference by, again, condemning the violence and looting seen during numerous protests across the nation, but respecting the peaceful protests that have occurred following the death of George Floyd. Floyd was a black man who died while in the custody of Minneapolis police.

Gov. Cuomo’s conference was shorter than usual, and little was mentioned regarding the fight against the coronavirus. But, Cuomo acknowledged that “COVID-19 is still a real threat.”

The amount of new hospitalizations per day dropped again, and Tuesday’s death toll was less than 50. Take a look at the latest numbers below: