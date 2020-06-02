Police: Gun shop owner shoots, kills looter in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WBTW) – Police say a gun shop owner opened fire on suspected looters in Philadelphia, killing one of them, CBS Philadelphia reports.

The incident happened early Tuesday morning at Firing Line Inc. on South Front Street.

According to the news station, the business owner told police someone had tried to break in over the weekend, so he decided to spend the night at the store. He was watching surveillance video around 4 a.m. Tuesday when he saw three to four people use bolt cutters and try to break in.

The group was able to enter through the back door. When they got upstairs, the owner opened fire and hit one of the men in the head. He died at the scene.

The others fled the store.

The store owner was not injured.

Investigators said one person who may be connected to the incident showed up at a local hospital with a gunshot wound.

Police said the men likely face charges of burglary, but they might be charged with looting due to the current unrest.